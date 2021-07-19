Panama, Dominican Republic, Caricom left to get US vaccines

WITH Argentina receiving 3.5 million doses of the Moderna covid19 vaccine, this means the only countries left in Latin America and the Caribbean to get US-donated vaccines are Panama, Dominican Republic and, "other Caricom countries."

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the donation to Argentina on Twitter on Friday. Last Wednesday, Haiti got 500,000 doses of Moderna from the US.

In June, the US government listed the countries which will benefit from its global donation of 80 million doses.

It said, “Approximately 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean to the following: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti and other Caricom countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica."

To date, donations have been made to Brazil, Guatemala, Bolivia, Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay and Paraguay. Costa Rica will receive its donation sometime this week.