No crowds in south Trinidad as food businesses reopen

Joey Harrynanan was first in line to purchase his KFC, La Romaine as fast food, street food and restaurant are back in business after being ordered closed to stop the spread of the covid 19 virus. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Many people in south Trinidad seemed to have heeded the Prime Minister’s advice not to crowd around restaurants and roadside vendors when covid19 restrictions were loosened to let food outlets reopen from Monday.

There were no long lines at outlets in San Fernando.

Food vendors said they were happy to sell after almost three months of being shut down.

Hollis Robinson, who sells cheese, beef and fish pies and currants rolls near KFC at the top of High Street, said there had been few customers and sales were slow.

"It hardly has people around. Sales are not too good for me. This is not working out for me. Normally I am done by 7. 30 am. I cannot sayhow it is for other vendors," he said shortly before 9 am," Robinson said.

"It seems people got accustomed to cooking at home too. I am coming from Port of Spain, so I cannot leave there before 5 am."

Owing to the 9 pm-5 am curfew is in effect, workers could not be on the road before 5 am.

Venezuelan Felix Jackson, who sells empanadas and pastels nearby, said he was happy to be selling again. He has been selling on the streets for the past two years.

Speaking in Spanish, Jackson told Newsdaysales were slower than expected.

"I live in Marabella, and I have my family to care for.

"I came here at 7 am. There are not many people in the streets, but I am taking it little by little," Jackson said.

At Penitence Street in San Fernando, workers at Ramdeo's Doubles were busy.

Speaking on their behalf, Khemchan Ramdeo said they came out around 7 am, and not 5 am, as they usually would have before the pandemic.

"It is really busy for us this morning. It was a rush because of the pandemic. We could not move about before 5 am."

Customers were spaced out.

Like other government officials, Dr Rowley has been urging the public to follow all covid guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Staff from Bara Masters, based in Penal, began selling at Library Corner from 6 am. Vendors Michelle Boodoo and Vashti Premnath said they would have come out earlier had there been no curfew.

Apart from doubles, they were selling saheenas and aloo pies. They said sales were slower than usual.

"The streets do not have many people, and that is because many businesses, like stores, are still closed," Premnath said.

"There is no one hot seller. People are buying everything."

Radesh Bedassie of D Blue Shed in Debe believes sales will drop furtherr in the upcoming days.

"Sales are not too bad for now. People are excited to come out and buy doubles.

"But I think sales would get slower by next week because a lot of people are not working," Bedassie said.

At KFC outlet at Gulf View in La Romaine, there were no lines. Instead, a few customers waited in their cars for the business to open.

At 9.49 am, its first customer, Joey Harrynanan walked out with his food. With a smile, he said he visited early, hoping to avoid any potential crowds.

"I have a lot of making up to do (with KFC).

"Inside, I saw the staff members praying and welcoming each other back. They were in good spirits, and I felt like a VIP.

"I bought this mega ten bucket for $149. I think this is the regular price," Harrynanan said.

"This meal is my breakfast, lunch and dinner. Maybe tomorrow I might feel for doubles, but it is KFC today for me. Gulf View is my favourite branch."