Mitchell: Some in home quarantine, still roaming the streets

Acting general manager of primary care services in the Tobago Regional Health Authority Dr Roxanne Mitchell. - THA

Dr Roxanne Mitchell, acting general manager, primary care services, Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) says the authority will be ramping up its covid19 home monitoring programme.

This is because some people in quarantine are leaving their homes to carry out all sorts of activities.

At the division’s virtual media briefing on Friday, Mitchell said the TRHA was receiving too many reports of people in home quarantine leaving their homes.

“We are getting reports of persons being out on the streets, persons roaming,” she said.

“If you are in home isolation or you know somebody in home isolation, the family members ought to stay at home.”

She said the TTPS has been notified of some of these cases.

Mitchell said clinical monitors, which is different from contact tracers, usually contact those in home quarantine to assess their clinical situation on a daily basis.

She said they will also provide social and psychological assistance for those who need that level of intervention.

“If you need your medications picked up, you do not need to leave home. We will provide those facilities for you.”

Mitchell said people in home isolation must continue to wear their masks and ensure they are in a well-ventilated area.

She said they must also sanitise frequently using bleach and water.

As of Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 182 people in home isolation while 22 are in state isolation.

Mitchell said the TRHA was still pressing forward with its target to vaccinate 45,000 on the island to achieve herd immunity.

At present, a total of 10, 748 people have received the first dose of either the Astra-Zeneca or Sinopharm vaccine while 8,398 have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, workers in the food industry were vaccinated on Saturday at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, ahead of Monday’s reopening of the sector.

The food sector was shut down two months ago to contain the spike in covid19 cases.