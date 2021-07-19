Ministry gives permission for air, sea ports to reopen

THE Ministry of National Security has granted permission for the country's air and sea ports.

A release issued on Sunday stated that with effect from July 17 and continuing until further notice, permission was and has been granted for the opening of all air and sea ports and/or any place where an aircraft and/or ship and/or vessel can land for the arrival and/or departure of aircraft and/or ships and/or other vessels carrying passengers and/or cargo and/or otherwise arriving and/or departing.

The release said that all laws regarding the Immigration Act will be applicable regarding the entry of people into and out of Trinidad and Tobago, and also the Ministry of Health's Quarantine Protocols will be applied for passengers entering TT from July 15.

The ministry reminded that provisions of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021 and the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 18) Regulations, continue to be in force in terms that may otherwise be permitted from time to time and that persons should monitor Government publications and sources to be properly informed as to updates.

The release ended by saying the ministry will continue to monitor developments and will also continue, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, to safeguard the health and safety of the population.