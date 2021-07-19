Mayor urges public – follow health guidelines

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello. - AYANNA KINSALE

WITH the food industry reopening on Monday for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup services, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello is pleading with customers to follow the public health guidelines.

On April 6, the Prime Minister announced the closure of all restaurants to assist in combatting the covid19 virus. Food trucks and roadside vendors were still allowed to operate, but after large crowds began to gather at these businesses, those too, were shut down on May 3.

When it was announced these businesses could resume operation come Monday, Regrello had said last week that vendors would not be allowed to sell at the Cross Crossing strip until two weeks later.

But after meeting with the vendors, it was agreed that they could operate from Monday between 2 pm-8 pm.

On Sunday, Regrello said he was "very impressed" with the preparation he has seen thus far.

Newsday caught up with him at Prince Charles Street.

"I've been driving around the past couple of days and people are power washing and they are really creating a clean environment and that's a positive start."

But he added, "I'm making a special appeal to the public...I know they have been suppressed for a while, albeit for a very good reason, but when you release that kind of pressure, you know what could happen."

He said on Friday, several people at Library Corner were incorrectly wearing their face masks.

"This is not a chin strap, it is a mask to protect you," he pleaded. "San Fernandians, southerners, please, please...We need to get out of this."