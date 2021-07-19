KFC raises prices, adjusts menu

This woman took the opportunity to be among the first people to purchase KFC at the Couva Shopping Complex on Monday, when restaurants and street food vendors were allowed to re-open. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Hungry patrons eager to sink their teeth into some KFC on its reopening on Monday were met with increased prices in some of the popular franchise’s products.

Roger Rambharose, vice president of the local KFC franchise owned by Prestige Holdings, said the “Big Deal” and “Boss Meal” increased by $2.05.

He added that in the high-end products like the buckets of chicken, the menu was reconfigured to mitigate the rise in prices. Products like the ten-piece or six-piece deal would no longer include a two-litre drink, but will include extra sides.

Rambharose told Newsday the rise in prices was a direct result of the rise in the price of raw materials.

“It is unfortunate, but we had to resort to raising prices,” he said. “Oil has gone up 30 per cent. Chicken has gone up by 15-20 per cent. These are key inputs to our process.”

He said the rise in prices of cooking oil could also be seen in the supermarkets, adding that worldwide demand for feed and other raw materials had also increased the price of chicken.

“We have been seeing increases for the past six-eight months,” Rambharose said. “But we held off on increasing prices until it was absolutely necessary.”

On concerns of the quality of chicken being served upon reopening, he said no old chicken would be offered to patrons.

“We have strict protocols to follow,” he said.

Visiting the KFC outlet on Independence Square, Newsday was told strict social distancing protocols were being followed. Security guards were told to limit the number of customers in the building to five. Orders were also "to go," as in-house dining is not allowed.

Customers at the branch had mixed views on the price hike.

Princess Khan, said she was surprised by the reconfiguration of the menus.

“I noticed that they are no longer serving drinks with some of the combos. That is not a good thing.”

Curt Miller, also did not see a problem with the rise in prices.

“If they raise the prices, it is their right,” he said.