KFC opens 60th outlet in Trinidad and Tobago

KFC vice president Roger Rambhrose during the official opening of the 60th KFC location in Guiaco, Sangre Grande. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The KFC franchise has expanded once again, opening its 60th store in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday.

The store, in X-tra Plaza, Sangre Grande, opened on Monday with the reopening of the food and beverage industry.

Food service businesses had been closed since March after the government announced restrictions owing to a spike in covid19 cases.

In a statement, the company said expanding its operations creates career opportunities in the fast-food industry and shows the confidence the brand has in the local economy.

The branch is currently offering drive-through, curbside pick-up and home delivery.

Vice President of KFC Roger Rambharose said the branch had an excellent opening, with the first few customers receiving free meals.

“The customers are really excited,” he said. “KFC Trinidad is the most penetrated market in the world, and this will take us much further.”