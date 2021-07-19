N Touch
KFC opens 60th outlet in Trinidad and Tobago

KFC vice president Roger Rambhrose during the official opening of the 60th KFC location in Guiaco, Sangre Grande. - Photo by Roger Jacob
The KFC franchise has expanded once again, opening its 60th store in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday.

The store, in X-tra Plaza, Sangre Grande, opened on Monday with the reopening of the food and beverage industry.

KFC opened their 60th location on the Eastern Main Road, Guiaco, Sangre Grande. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Food service businesses had been closed since March after the government announced restrictions owing to a spike in covid19 cases.

In a statement, the company said expanding its operations creates career opportunities in the fast-food industry and shows the confidence the brand has in the local economy.

Third from left, Roger Rambhrose (KFC vice president), alongside brand analyst Trisha Baksh, brand leader Sophia Doldron and marketing manager Jillian Kalloo-Escayg, during the official opening of the newest location at Guiaco, Sangre Grande. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The branch is currently offering drive-through, curbside pick-up and home delivery.

Vice President of KFC Roger Rambharose said the branch had an excellent opening, with the first few customers receiving free meals.

KFC Couple: Pritam Persad and his wife Risha chow down on their favorite KFC meal on Monday. The couple purchased their meal at the newly opened Guiaco, Sangre Grande location. - Photo by Roger Jacob

“The customers are really excited,” he said. “KFC Trinidad is the most penetrated market in the world, and this will take us much further.”

