Husband of Beetham stroke victim calls for help

Balmatie John, left, sits at her Beetham home as her common-law-husband Elvis Riley looks on. Riley is asking for help in repairing the home and getting food and toiletries for his wife. - Photo by Shane Superville

A Beetham man is asking for help to repair his home and with supplies as he cares for his ailing wife.

Elvis Riley, 48, says for the last three years he has had to play the role of breadwinner and caretaker for his common-law-wife Balmatie John, 55, who had a stroke that left her unable to speak or walk.

Newsday visited Riley's Phase Five, Beetham Gardens, home on Monday.

He said he was under pressure to provide for his wife while earning a living as a gardener.

Riley said his wife worked at an Aranguez roti shop until the stroke paralysed her.

Relatives help care for her when they can, but most of the responsibility falls to him.

Pointing out the poor conditions of the shack where he and his wife live, he said it urgently need for repairs and called for assistance from anyone.

"Only God is helping us right now.

"We need help in getting things like adult diapers and wipes.

"Look at the condition of this place. A lot of it has holes in the floorboards and the roof isn't that sturdy.

"We don't even have water here. I have to be carrying water from point A to point B if I have to wash or get anything done.

"I really wish if I can get some help."

Riley said he and John had been together for the past 16 years and he was committed to supporting her.

Newsday contacted Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, who said she would look into the family's application for social assistance and would give a response by Tuesday.

Anyone interested in assisting Riley or his wife can contact him at 498-7136.