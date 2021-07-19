Deyalsingh: 'We must vaccinate to save lives'

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo courtesy Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has launched Vaccinate TT, a covid19 mass campaign to encourage and educate the public on the importance of getting the covid19 vaccine.

The campaign includes an educational drive in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, the TT Association for Retired Persons, the Diabetes Association, and the Coalition for NCDs.

Ensuring vaccines are easily accessible throughout the country was the first item on the government's agenda.

Now the objective is to dispel false covid19 information in the public domain.

Terrence Deyalsingh told the media during the ministry’s virtual press conference on Monday that “the pillars of the campaign are founded on facts, not rumour, not hearsay. These are: the covid19 vaccine is safe. The covid19 vaccine works, millions attest to that. The covid19 vaccine, plus adherence to guidelines, is the way to control the spread of the virus.”

He said the campaign is expected to bring a sense of hope and unity as the government continues its battle to manage and contain the spread of the virus.

“It’s a rallying cry and a call to action. We must vaccinate to save lives and livelihood."

He warned, “The persons on social media influencing you not to take the vaccines do not have your best interest at heart. They will not pay your bills or take care of your children if you die of the virus.”

He said while vaccination is a personal choice, he asked unvaccinated people to see the covid19 vaccine as a chance to save a life.

“The vaccines and the adherence to the covid19 guidelines are the weapons we now have. We didn’t have the vaccines in the (needed) quantity before, but we now do. We as a country can emerge victorious from this fight if we understand our responsibility at this time.”

After the arrival of 800,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses last week, bought by the government, Deyalsingh said there are enough vaccines available to accelerate the national vaccination programme. But this can only happen with the co-operation of the public.

“I echo the Prime Minister’s call when he said he took that vaccine that was in front of him. It is that same vaccine that is in front of you.”

Since the beginning of the vaccination programme a quarter of a million people have received a first dose of the vaccine and over 170,000 are now fully vaccinated.

“I want you who have not yet received it to be a part of this drive,” Deyalsingh added.

Vaccines are available at all 109 health centres, five public-private partnership sites, and 11 mass vaccination sites. He said the ministry will also be adding a second drive-through site in Chaguanas from Wednesday.