Davidson-Celestine endorses PM's call for people to be vaccinated

THA Health Secretary Tracy Davison Celestine. -

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine says she fully endorses the Prime Minister’s appeal for citizens to be vaccinated.

At a news conference on Saturday, Dr Rowley responded to concerns in some quarters that the Government may bring legislation to make vaccinations mandatory.

Rowley said mandatory vaccinations was not a priority for his administration at this time.

But he added the government may be forced to revise its position if new and deadlier covid19 strains emerge.

In the meantime, Rowley said vaccinations are the best possible safeguard against contracting covid19 because there is no cure.

Concerns about mandatory vaccinations surfaced early last week when Mario’s Pizzeria implemented a covid19 vaccination policy for all of its staff, stating that those who do not want to be vaccinated will be temporarily laid off.

In a signed internal memo on Tuesday, CEO Roger Harford said while vaccination was not mandatory or enforceable, only vaccinated employees will be prioritised for work on Monday, when the food sector resumes operations.

The sector was shut down two and a half months ago owing to the spike in covid19 cases.

Harford said the measures were a safeguard to the business, employees and customers.

Davidson-Celestine said she fully supports the PM’s call for people to take the vaccine when it is offered.

She also acknowledged that discussions about mandatory vaccinations are taking place all over the world.

“Based on the world’s trends, one of the discussions in the public domain is the mandatory requirement,” Davidson-Celestine said via Whatsapp.

“Here, in Trinidad and Tobago, some businesses are indicating and hinting that it is and will become a requirement.”

Saying there has been “a lot of agitation” to return to normalcy, Davidson-Celestine said this will only possible if people take the vaccines.

“So far, the research is proving consistent that it’s only the unvaccinated who will suffer very negative consequences.”

She urged citizens to embrace the opportunity.

“Countries are opening up. We can, too, if we are less resistant.”

Davidson-Celestine thanked those who have already been vaccinated.