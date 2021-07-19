Botanic Gardens reopen

Botanic Gardens in Port of Spain. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Botanic Gardens in Port of Spain have been reopened to the public after their gates were closed on May 17.

In a release on Monday from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, the Horticultural Services Division (HSD) advised the public to observe all covid19 protocols when visiting the gardens.

HSD further advised anyone with flu-like symptoms to stay at home.

Visitors must wear face masks, gather in groups of five or less and maintain social distancing of six feet apart.