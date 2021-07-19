Beetham mourns child killed in highway accident

Beetham resident Elvis Riley fixes a makeshift torch on a wall after Kevin Thompson, 4, was killed when trying to cross the Beetham Highway with his mother and brother on Friday night. - Photo by Shane Superville

Three days after four-year-old Kevin Thompson died after he and his family were knocked down by a car while trying to cross the Beetham Highway, residents have lit torches as a sign of mourning for the boy's death and are praying for the family's recovery.

Kevin was crossing the highway near the Vehicle Management Corporation of TT (VMCOTT) with his mother Debbie Joseph and six-year-old brother Kellen Thompson when they were struck by a Suzuki Grand Vitara on Friday night.

The family was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where Kevin was declared dead.

His mother and brother were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Newsday visited Phase Five Beetham Gardens on Monday and spoke to family friend Elvis David Riley, who said he was still mourning Kevin's death.

He said Joseph lived across the Beetham Highway in a shack with her two sons and supported the family by "hustling" at the Beetham Landfill.

He also said she would help in looking after his wife Balmatie John, who cannot speak or walk since she suffered a stroke three years ago.

"I am still crying after what happened. I light up some torches last (Sunday) night in mourning. But I don't know what to say or how to say it right now.

"She (Joseph) used to come and help with Balmatie and spend a few hours with us with her children.

"She came the same night and I asked her if she would like to stay with the children for the night, but she said she had to go and cook some food and get her children ready for daycare."

Riley said Joseph was originally from Arima, but spent some time in Claxton Bay before coming to live in the Beetham. She did not have any relatives in the area.

He said Joseph did her best to support her two children despite financial difficulties and worked hard for what she had.

Newsday also spoke to another resident who knew the family from the area and said she was shocked to hear what had happened.

"She was always a very respectful young lady to me. She never passed me straight, she and those two nice children she had.

"We used to sell ice cream not too long ago, and they always used to come and buy.

"This wasn't a nice thing at all."

Investigators said the Gasparillo man who drove the car which struck the family was not under arrest but is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police said charges of vehicular manslaughter could only be laid after an investigation was completed.