Autopsies on Wednesday's murder victims complete

Forensic Science Centre, St James. Photo by Roger Jacob.

Despite a relatively slow pace of activity at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, last Friday, the autopsies on the bodies of nine murder victims were completed as of Monday afternoon.

The nine consisted of three victims from Arima, five from Tunapuna and one from St James.

Last Friday it was reported it took hours for the centre to accommodate the bodies, owing to limited space.

The autopsies on all the bodies reported that they died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Newsday visited the centre again on Monday as relatives of the deceased received the autopsy results.

The autopsies were eventually completed before the end of the day.

Up to Monday afternoon there had been no arrests for any of the murders.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigation Regions I and II are continuing enquiries.