Tobago restaurant owner: Curbside services won't benefit dining sector

Kirton Sorias, who owns two restaurants in Crown Point, Tobago, says curbside service will not benefit dining establishments when the food sector partially reopens on Monday. - File photo

Tobago restaurant owner Kirton Sorias says while he is grateful the Government has decided to reopen the food sector, bonafide dining establishments will not benefit.

After being shut down for two and a half months, the Prime Minister announced last Saturday that the food industry will resume operations on July 19 with take-away and curbside services only.

Sorias, who owns two restaurants in Crown Point, said curbside services will put the dining establishments at a tremendous disadvantage.

“When you do curbside pick-up, you lose about 95 per cent of your business in Tobago,” he told Sunday Newsday.

“So, if your own a restaurant where you cater for tourists and Tobagonians who dine, instead of opening, especially if you are paying a rent, it is very difficult and makes no sense opening.”

He said businessmen who own the building in which they operate could try curbside.

“But with curbside, you are competing with all of the other curbsides in Crown Point. Curbside restaurants make absolutely no sense.

“It is not profitable at all but I am really happy for other curbside restaurants.”

Sorias said he does not plan on opening anytime soon.

“I would not be opening until restaurants and bars fully open.”

“I am also hoping in the coming weeks that something can happen because beaches are still closed. What will you be able to do, put your stake or lobster in a box?”

Sorias, a Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association director, said the possibility of the covid19 Delta variant entering the country also informed his decision to stay closed for now.