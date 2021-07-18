To whom it may concern

Elspeth Duncan

Dear ---------,

I do not know your name, hence the fill-in-the-blank space I’ve left after my salutation. Unfortunately, not only yours, but many other names could be slotted into that spot. I know from experience and observation that you are not the only person who is capable of maltreating an animal.

About two weeks ago, a friend and I were made aware of a dog in need of help. The person who made the report had come across him and was willing to assist, but upon getting closer to the animal, realised that she did not have the time or stomach to go further with her rescue efforts.

Upon arrival at the location, my friend and I saw him...a bony creature, lying in the middle of the road. Seeing the car driving his way, he stood and made a valiant effort to walk towards us. I say "valiant" because it must have taken a lot out of him to walk with a misaligned frame and only three legs. From the vehicle we could see that his right hind leg was a stump with a protruding bone.

Upon reaching the car, he collapsed in the roadside grass, possibly exhausted on account of the heat of the day and his weakened state. While his green collar suggested ownership, his protruding ribs and hip bones raised questions on when last he had eaten. Had he been scared away from home by fireworks or thunder and wandered far over a long period of time?

Getting closer to him, we noticed that the leg bone had the appearance of a four-pronged fork. We deduced that the possible impact of a car or other heavy object had damaged his right back leg, possibly opening the skin, leading to a maggot-infested wound and the eventual rotting and shedding of the lower part of the limb. If there had indeed been maggots, thankfully they had not taken to the rest of the leg.

Would he snap at us or otherwise display aggression if we tried to touch him? The question was met with gentle eyes and a wagging tail. He did not resist as we guided him into a dog crate, to rush him to the animal shelter vet clinic before it closed that evening.

The two vets, upon seeing his condition, were shocked. Within seconds his beautiful spirit and quiet, trusting personality had an impact on them, so much so that when we asked them what they thought would be the best course of action, the response was not “Euthanise,” but “Let’s give him a chance.

We named him Rover. Our hopes were high as he lay on the clinic table, soaking up love like a sponge, gobbling up tinned dog meat and surrendering without fuss to necessary veterinary attention such as soaking his leg stump in a cleansing solution. The plan was to strengthen him with rest and proper nutrition, so that he could eventually undergo surgical amputation. Canine amputees can manage quite well on three legs and are often successfully adopted.

Two days later, shelter staff turned up to work to find Rover dead in his kennel. This came as a surprise, as he had shown improvement, was eating well and showing affection to the vet whenever she entered his kennel.

His spirit had remained sufficiently strong to allow him to experience love before septicaemia took its fatal toll.

I have written this letter so that if you happen to read it you will know what happened to this beautiful creature after your callous act of disposal.

Someone witnessed you dumping that dog on the day that my friend and I were called to assist him. You were seen dragging him (his bony stump no doubt grating against the asphalt) to the bottom of the cul de sac where you left him out in the open, not caring that he was vulnerable to scorching sun and frequent rainy=season downpours.

It is amazing that a dog which endured such neglect and cruelty at the hands of a human being could still trust and wag his tail for members of our species.

And it is heartbreaking to think that (despite recently proclaimed legislation) people who treat animals in this manner (and worse) still walk free, conscience intact, and are not called upon to answer for their heinous deeds.