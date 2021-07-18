San Fernando food workers relieved to return to work

GETTING READY: Subway driver Arnold Chase packs goods into a van on Sunday at the High Street, San Fernando branch of the food outlet on Sunday. Food businesses spent the weekend in last minute preparations for the restart of business on Monday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

RELIEF was the most common sentiment shared by workers of the food and beverage industry in San Fernando when asked how they felt about finally returning to work from Monday.

On April 6, the Prime Minister announced the closure of all restaurants to assist in combatting the covid19 virus. Food trucks and roadside vendors were still allowed to operate, but after large crowds began to gather at these businesses, those, too, were shut down on May 3.

From Monday, these businesses can reopen but no in-house dining is allowed – solely takeout, delivery and curbside pickup/drive-through.

Each worker Newsday spoke to said these jobs are their only source of income.

Manager at Subway, High Street, Josanne, said while she got to spend more time with her family during the shutdown, “I missed it.

“When the Prime Minister said food places were going to reopen, I was relieved. The bills are not going away so I was very relieved and the other workers are very happy.”

An employee at TGI Fridays, Gulf View said despite reduced working hours, she is grateful for the opportunity to finally be able to work again.

“Some is better than none,” she said.

Asked if the job will be less stressful in the absence of in-house dining, she said she thinks so.

Employees were at the building as early as 7 am to clean and prepare for the reopening.

Victoria, an employee at Burger King, Gulf View said she feels very excited. She said she lives with her parents but “I really felt it for the people who have to pay rent and things like that. It has not been easy for them.”

She said she and her co-workers have been watching all the press conferences hoping to eventually hear some good news.

Interestingly, one Pizza Hut worker told Newsday, “I could have done with a two weeks again,” as he was enjoying relaxing at home. But he said a lot of his co-workers have been “surviving off grants,” so he’s glad they are able to earn once again.