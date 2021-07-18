Rowley reiterates,no congregating while exercising

On Monday, the public is permitted to exercise outdoors in groups of five and under according to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, during a press briefing, on Saturday. - Vidya Thurab

THE Prime Minister has reminded people who are looking forward to returning to some form of exercise on Monday to not congregate as TT is still in a pandemic.

Dr Rowley was speaking at the covid19 media briefing, on Saturday.

Since the middle of May exercising in public has been prohibited due to a rise in covid19 cases.

“We did last week talk about exercising outdoors in groups of five, we will hold on to that and that means people who are going to the golf course in groups of four you are in there, but no congregation and no service. Just use the course as an outdoor area for a group,” Rowley said.

Some of the popular golf courses in TT are Chaguaramas Golf Course, St Andrew’s Golf Course, Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Course and the Magdalena Golf Course in Tobago.

Rowley reiterated that only national teams would be allowed to train.

“Of course no team sports, no contact sports…an exemption exists for national teams that still stands, but at the personal level with your clubs and so on not yet. We are doing well, let’s continue to get the benefits of doing well.”