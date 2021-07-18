Man charged following spat over broken plate

Mitra Sammy was charged with manslaughter on Saturday, seven days after he reportedly surrendered to police. -

A 39-year-old man St Augustine man has been charged with manslaughter, a week after he surrendered to police following a deadly argument over a broken plate.

Mitra Sammy of Dhanai Street was charged on Saturday by WPC Treanna La Fortune-Salina, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard the day prior.

In a media release on Saturday, police said Ganesh Ramkissoon, 44, was at home on Saturday July 10, when he got into a heated verbal argument with another man over a broken plate.

During the confrontation, police said, Ramkissoon was chopped on his shoulder and collapsed. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment but died later.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas and Insp Sylvester of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.