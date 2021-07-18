KFC's Charlotte's Street branch burns...day before food sector restart

DAMAGED: The KFC outlet on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain which was badly damaged by a fire on Sunday morning. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

THE KFC outlet at Charlotte Street and Duke was virtually destroyed by fire on Sunday.

Prestige Holdings Limited CEO Simon Hardy said while the fire could not have come at a worst time – mere hours before the restart of the food sector – he was thankful the store was closed and no one was hurt.

Fire Station Officer Forde told Newsday that officers from Fire Headquarters, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain responded to a report of a fire at the outlet at approximately 1.55 am.

Forde said, “There was a small fire in the building but officers from Wrightson Road responded and quickly brought the fire under control.

“Right now we are doing our investigations to find the cause and origin of the fire.”

He added while they had ideas as to what caused the fire, he did not wish to state until investigations were completed.

Forde said investigations would take approximately half a day to complete.

About 40 to 50 per cent of the building was destroyed by the fire but there was no damage to neighbouring buildings.

When contacted for comment, Hardy said it was too early to tell the cause of the fire as investigations were still ongoing.

Staff at that branch are going to be temporarily reabsorbed into other outlets, he said.

“Luckily, it happened when the store was closed so no one was hurt, thankfully....

“As soon as the authorities give us the okay we will look to rebuild and get that store up and running as quickly as possible.”

Hardy said he did not have an idea as to estimated losses as the blaze happened at approximately 2 am on Sunday and company officials did not have a chance to assess with the insurance company as yet.

However, significant damage was done particularly to the front of the outlet, he confirmed.

The food sector reopens on Monday after being closed for approximately two and a half months because of increased covid19 infections in the country.