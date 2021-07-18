Fayth Mohammed: An artist who wants to be a chef

Fayth Mohammed holds a model of the Fatel Razack, the ship that brought the first East Indian indentured labourers to Trinidad in 1845, which she made as a school project. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Fayth Mohammed says she isn't too keen on drawing, but she loves painting. And it doesn't stop there – she enjoys cooking and gardening, too.

Newsday Kids spoke to the nine-year-old budding artist from Point Fortin who recently won the borough's art competition.

She is a standard three student at the Point Fortin ASJA Primary School. But with so many different restrictions owing to the covid19 pandemic, she decided to step out of her comfort zone by trying something new.

In March, the Point Fortin Borough Corporation announced its art competition, saying that submissions under the following themes would be accepted: Proud history, industry, resilient people, culture, future aspirations, natural environment, a combination of any of the mentioned topics.

Fayth told Newsday Kids, "My mother told me that my (older) brother was doing art (years ago) and he stopped. I wanted to continue for him."

So when she saw the competition being advertised, she told her mother, Aneesha Mohammed, that she "would think about it."

Fayth submitted two paintings – one titled A Tribute to Sports and Culture in Point Fortin and the other, Memory of Grandpa's Time. The pieces won her first and second place in the age seven to ten category, respectively.

The first piece included a steelpan, hibiscus flower, moko jumbie, hummingbird, a sprinter and a football shoe and football.

She said she asked different members of her family what are some of the things Point Fortin is known for, and they had said sports and culture.

The second piece is a tribute to her late grandfather, Joe Mohammed, who worked as a captain at Trinmar for over 40 years. The painting shows the silhouette of an oil rig inside of a heart.

Asked if she expected to win, she said, "No, cause I don't usually win anything."

But the array of medals, plaques and certificates at her home say otherwise.

Her mother said when she told her that she had won, she said, "No, mummy, you're joking."

She has used her art skills to create several school projects, including figures of the Fatel Razack and the water cycle.

She said she feels good about the achievement but that she's been focusing on cooking lately, as she hopes to become a chef someday.

"I like making different salads, stew chicken, baking bread, cakes, cupcakes..."

In fact, she told Newsday Kids she was going to bake hops bread last Tuesday evening.

She hopes to stick with art in honour of her brother.