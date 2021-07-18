Energy Ministry, LNG shareholders discussing Point Fortin plant's future

A view of the Atlantic LNG site in Point Fortin. - File photo

RESPONDING to reports that Atlantic LNG’s Train 1 is to be de-commissioned within the next few weeks, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is now saying that the future of the company has been the subject of discussion with all of the stakeholders for months.

The issue of unavailability of gas to supply the train is at the centre of the decision to have it mothballed.

The ministry said these discussions have been ongoing and are at a very sensitive stage.

“The Government and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) have ensured that Atlantic is preserved in the best position to allow all options with respect to its future to be available whilst these discussions are ongoing,” the statement on Saturday morning read.

The statement defended NGC amidst reports that it was the only stakeholder investing millions to keep the plant running as it sourced a reliable supply, while the other major stakeholders – Royal Dutch Shell and bpTT – failed to give it a lifeline.

“At all times NGC has acted to protect the rights and position of the Citizens of TT.”

The ministry also committed to working assiduously to ensure the future supply of gas for TT in a changing global environment.

In this regard the statement pointed to the visit of Energy Minister Stuart Young, earlier this week, to Touchstone Exploration projects that are expected to bring significant gas to market, discussions he led with senior BHP executives on the future of gas supply for the deep-water Calypso gas project and, with Shell executives on the production sharing contract for significant gas supply from Manatee.

“It is also noteworthy that BPTT’s Cassia C platform has arrived in TT, this will add to current gas production and is a direct result of the Government’s negotiations with BPTT in 2018.

“The Government continues to put focused effort into, amongst other things, securing future gas supply, better terms for TT and a more efficient and cleaner energy environment.

“Be assured that the Government will continue to keep the population properly informed as and when it can, with an understanding of the sensitive nature of on-going discussions with respect to the energy sector in TT."