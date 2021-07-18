103 new covid19 cases, 2 new deaths

THERE have been two new covid19-related deaths and 103 new infections, the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Sunday said.

The overall death toll stands at 992.

The ministry said the two people who died were an elderly female with comorbidities and an elderly male without comorbidities.

This is one of the lowest daily fatality figures TT has had in a while following the marked increase in covid19 cases.

There were also 103 people testing positive for covid19, taking TT’s total active cases to 5,780 and its total cases to 36,017.

It added that 36 people were discharged from public health facilities and there were 123 recovered community cases.

There are currently 312 covid-positive patients in hospitals and 90 patients in step-down facilities.

Currently, TT has fully vaccinated 164,978 people and 250,291 people have received their first dose of covid19 vaccines, be it Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Pfizer.