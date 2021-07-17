Young couple killed in car crash in Golconda

Andre Ross and his girlfriend, Reane. -

A YOUNG couple is now dead after a vehicular accident in Golconda on Saturday morning.

Police reported that around 10.30 am, a 62-year-old man was driving along M2 Ring Road, Golconda when another vehicle, driven by Andre Ross, lost control and crashed into him.

Ross's girlfriend Reane was in the passenger's seat of his vehicle.

Police said the couple died immediately.

The driver of the other vehicle is at the San Fernando General Hospital in stable condition.

Ross, 22, was from Mafeking Village, Mayaro and Reane, 23, was from Amichan Trace, Lower Barrackpore. Sgts Nandlal and Ramdhanie are investigating.