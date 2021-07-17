‘Whole of govt’ approach pleasing

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: In every instance of apparent disaster there is always opportunity for redemption, growth, development and, ultimately, social change. The credibility of this thesis is aptly demonstrated by the State's intervention in the incredibly sad state of existence of the family of Gangaram Ramcharan, his wife Kissoondai Jagessar and their nine children ranging between the ages of 21 and three years.

While not wishing to focus too much on the plight of the family, I am moved to emphasise and express my personal pleasure to see unfolding a “whole of government” approach to this intervention. The Minister of Social Development and Family Services and officials of her ministry have been at the heart of the State's response, and have aptly demonstrated the collective approach necessary to make a significant difference in the lives of people adversely affected by socio-economic conditions.

The intervention has so far engaged the relevant services of the following ministries/agencies which have the mandate and resources to ensure an impactful result on the existing situation: Ministry of the Attorney General, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Land Settlement Agency, Namdevco and the National Family Services Division. Opposition Members of Parliament have also been moved to provide support to the family.

The Government, on assuming office in 2015, had officially promised to adopt a “whole of government” approach to governance and service delivery but, to my observation, has never truly demonstrated loyalty to this philosophy. It is principally for this reason that this particular case has specifically highlighted the dire need for identifying other families in similar situations, and the State staying true to its stated “whole of government” philosophy.

KEITH RENAUD

Point Fortin