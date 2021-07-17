West Indies complete 4-1 T20 series win over Australia

Darren Bravo (left), Fabian Allen (centre) and Hayden Walsh Jr. of West Indies celebrate the dismissal of Aaron Finch of Australia during the 5th and final T20 International between Australia and West Indies at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on July 16, 2021. (AFP PHOTO) -

EVIN LEWIS blasted 79 while pace bowlers Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell claimed three wickets apiece as the West Indies completed a 4-1 series win over Australia by virtue of a 16-run triumph in the fifth and final T20 International at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday.

Stand-in WI captain Nicholas Pooran decided to bat after winning the toss for the first time in the series, and the hosts compiled 199 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Australia, whose batting have been below-par for most of the series, reached 183/9 in response.

Lewis' innings was decorated with nine sixes and four boundaries, off 34 deliveries, while Pooran chipped in with 31. Veterans Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons each scored 21.

Pace bowler Andrew Tye, in his first game of the tour, got three wickets for 37, with medium pacer Mitchell Marsh grabbing 2/12 and leg-spinner Adam Zampa taking 2/30.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch led the way with 34, while the consistent Marsh had 30 and Matthew Wade 26, but the visitors were unable to notch their second straight victory of the series.

Cottrell took 3/38 and Russell 3/43.

The two teams will now switch their attention to the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, which will be contested at the Kensington Oval, Fontabelle, Barbados from July 20-24.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 199-8 (20 overs) - Evin Lewis 79, Nicholas Pooran 31; Mitchell Marsh 2-12, Adam Zampa 2-30 vs AUSTRALIA 183-9 (20 overs) - Aaron Finch 34, Mitchell Marsh 30, Matthew Wade 26; Sheldon Cottrell 3-28, Andre Russell 3-43. West Indies won by 16 runs. Man of the Match: Evin Lewis (WI). Man of the Series: Hayden Walsh Jnr (WI).