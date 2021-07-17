Venezuelans crowd Port of Spain cruise complex to board ferry to Guanta port

Hundreds of Venezuelans, including children, crowd Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on Saturday morning waiting to enter the Cruise Ship Complex to board a ferry to return to Venezuela. Photo by Sureash Cholai -

Hundreds of Venezuelans began arriving at the Port of Spain Cruise Complex at 6 am on Saturday to go board a ferry to return to their country.

Officials from the Venezuelan embassy and Trinidad and Tobago authorities were on hand to organise the estimated 700 passengers due to board the Paraguana 1 ferry, which arrived at 7 am.

At 9 am, the boarding of the first passengers were in the order of pregnant women, mothers with children and the sick began.

The ferry will depart after boarding is completed and the sailing will last 10 hours before arriving at the port of Guanta, Venezuela.