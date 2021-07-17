TUCO appoints Ainsley King acting president after Resistance death

Ainsley King, left, president of TUCO Tobago, leads a protest about Tobago Festivals Commission allocation of $800,000 allocation for 2020 Carnival on February 5, 2020. King has been appointed acting TUCO president following the death of president Brother Resistance on July 13, 20201. - File photo

Ainsley King has been appointed as acting president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Association (TUCO).

The general council of TUCO held an emergency meeting on Friday after the death of its president on Wednesday. Lutalo Makossa Masimba, better known as Brother Resistance, died from cancer at the West Shore Medical Private Hospital on July 13. He was 67.

A press release from the organisation on Friday, said King, formally the vice president, presided over the meeting. Masimba’s legacy, his contribution to the artform and the organisation, and funeral arrangements were discussed.

“Pursuant to the constitution of TUCO, the general council moved a motion to appoint Mr Ainsley King as acting president of the organisation. Mr King called on members to unify during this difficult time and vows to take up the mantle in steering the organisation forward.”

In a release on Friday, the Emancipation Support Committee of TT (ESCTT) said Masimba, from East Dry River, was born Roy Lewis. He earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of the West Indies, a master’s degree in Carnival Studies from the University of TT, and was reading for his PhD from UWI.

In 1992, he was awarded the Humming Bird medal silver for his contribution to arts and culture. He was a show promoter and producer, graphic artist, set designer, percussionist and song writer and had he had a love and passion for music.

“On behalf of the board of directors, staff and members of the ESCTT we extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the TUCO of which he was the President, the National Carnival Commission where he served as a commissioner, the Network Riddum Band of which he was a foundation member and lead vocalist, the Network Community Organisation and Drum Line both of which he was also a founding member.”

The funeral arrangements will be announced to the public after discussion with Masimba’s family.