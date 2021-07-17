Tobago's covid19 active cases reach 210

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s active covid19 cases rose to 210 after 12 new cases were reported on Friday.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 30.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said 22 patients are in state isolation and 182 in home isolation.

Three patients are in ICU and another three in step-down facilities. Fifteen people have been discharged.

The division reported that to date 8,948 have been tested for the virus. Of that number, 1,081 have tested positive. There are 841 recovered patients.

The division said a total of 10,748 people have received the first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine and 8,398 people have received their second dose.