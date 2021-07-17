St Joseph cop dies of suspected heart attack
The police have sent condolences to the family of PC Jason Durbal, who died at his Tunapuna home on Thursday.
A police media release on Friday reported that Durbal, 42, died from a suspected heart attack.
He was last assigned to the Maracas, St Joseph, police station and had eight years' experience as a police officer.
In the release Durbal's colleagues described him as being passionate about his job and a hard-working but jovial officer.
