Space tight at Forensics as murder victims' bodies brought for storage

Fle photo: Forensic Science Centre

There was little space to move at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday as the bodies of murder victims from Wednesday and Thursday were brought to the centre for storage.

On Wednesday three people were killed in Arima, five in Tunapuna and one in St James.

On Thursday another man, identified as Derek Raymond, was shot dead in St Joseph.

Sources said there was no room on Thursday, so all the bodies had to be brought to the centre on Friday.

Newsday visited the centre on Friday as hearses, police cars and vehicles belonging to relatives of the deceased packed the parking lot.

While no autopsies were done at the centre on Friday, the bodies were swabbed for samples to be sent for covid19 testing.

Relatives were also allowed to identify victims' bodies.

Newsday understands that as bodies from earlier autopsies were removed, new bodies were brought in.

Hearses

waited in the loading bay of the centre for instructions on when to go ahead and offload the bodies. One funeral home worker said he waited for three hours for the bodies he had brought to be taken in and stored.

By the end of the day all bodies from the two-day period had been accepted for storage at the centre for autopsies to be done on Monday.