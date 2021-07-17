Princes Town man charged with uncle's murder

Joshua Dhalai -

A 25-year-old Princes Town man has been charged with the murder of his 82-year-old uncle. He will virtually appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday.

Police reported that around 9 pm on Monday, pensioner Lennard Mohammed was making violent threats towards his nephew, Joshua Dhalai, and a close female relative.

Mohammed, an amputee who used a wheelchair, had a knife and approached the two. There was a struggle and Mohammed was stabbed and died on the spot.

Dhalai then went to the Princes Town police station.

The incident happened at their Railway Road, Princes Town home.

The 81-year-old female relative had told Newsday, “He (Dhalai) saved me! He saved me! I want him to come home. He is a good child and we (family) love him dearly.”

"We are praying for police not to charge him."

In a press release on Saturday, police said Dhalai, a software engineer, was charged with murder on Friday by PC Marsh.

It said, “He was charged with the offence following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Joan Honore-Paul, on Friday July 16."