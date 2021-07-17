Pregnant woman among 21 held at birthday lime in Sea Lots

Police reported 21 people were arrested at a birthday party in Sea Lots on July 17, 2021. Photo courtesy TTPS -

TWENTY-ONE people, including a pregnant woman, were arrested on Saturday morning at a birthday party in Sea Lots.

Police said during an operation between 3 am and 8 am on Saturday, officers of the Port of Spain Task Force, Port of Spain Gang Unit, Belmont Operations Unit, Special Branch and the K-9 unit went to Pioneer Drive around 3.50 am after receiving information that a party was in progress, contrary to the public health regulations. On their arrival, police said, the crowd that was gathered dispersed and officers chased them and arrested most.

Those held will face a series of charges including breaching the 9 pm-5 am curfew in place under the state of emergency and gathering in numbers exceeding five people, contrary to the public health regulations, along with failing to wear face masks.

Police said the group was taken to various police stations including San Juan, Besson Street, Central Police Station, Woodbrook and Carenage, pending their charges. Nothing illegal was found at the party.

One of the women held is alleged to be the leader of an all female gang in Maraval.

All 21 are expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate virtually on Monday.