PM: Secondary school children to be vaccinated if Trinidad and Tobago gets Pfizer vaccine

Students leave the El Dorado West Secondary School after CXC exams on July 6. The Prime Minister on Saturday said secondary school students will be able to be vaccinated for covid19 if the country gets the Pfizer vaccine from the United States. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE Prime Minister has said that if the brand of the covid19 vaccines the US will donate to this country is Pfizer, “the secondary school population” will be vaccinated using those doses.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Saturday afternoon.

He said, “Based on the documents we have signed with the American offer – one of these documents includes an identification of the supplier. So in the event that we reach the point that we get vaccines from the US, those vaccines are more than likely to be Pfizer vaccines.

“I want to say here now that is the only covid19 vaccine with WHO clearance on the use of children from age 12, which means our secondary school children population.”

He also warned the adult population, “If there are any of you out there waiting on the Pfizer (vaccine), as long as you are not in the secondary school population, you will be waiting.”