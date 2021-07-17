Opening beaches to the vaccinated

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: A friend recently complained my suggestions, in letters to the newspaper, were unfair to non-vaxers. That beaches should open to everybody regardless of immunity. Let me respond to this.

First let me flip the argument around. All beaches are now closed. Is it fair to keep excluding vaccinated people for possibly many more months?

Next, opting not to vaccinate is certainly your right. But it is not an entitlement to throw caution to the wind and contaminate anybody you please.

Non-vaxers are a potential risk to themselves and to other people. So they must behave responsibly and wait for the all-clear. A careful reopening of some beaches to immunised people does not change this.

On another note, look at neighbouring islands like Aruba, Barbados and the Dominican Republic. They keep the beaches open on weekdays for individual sports but exclude liming. And some have curfews. Couldn't we copy them safely?

THIERRY RUIDANT

via e-mail