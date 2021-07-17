Mario's vaccine decision flawed

THE EDITOR: I read with concern the opinion of industrial relations expert Courtney McNish and I cannot help but to be alarmed by his want of an argument.

He indicated that Mario's Pizzeria is a food service industry and care must be given in dealing with such an environment. He cited US law that does not factor in our system, but let us be fair for argument’s sake.

The reality is that a matter like this will fall under discrimination. For discrimination to occur you must have something to discriminate against. The fundamental argument that everything rests on and was touched on by Equal Opportunity Commission chairman Ian Roach is that this vaccine does not provide immunity against the virus, which is what a vaccine is defined as doing when applied.

Because the powers that be have taken a laxed approach, almost a coward stance, at what has been taking place and just allowing things to happen, we are going to face a myriad of foolishness in trying to defend those who seek to promote their own narrow mode of thinking.

To make a decision based on this vaccine is flawed at best and should not be allowed to stand. Mario's policy is discriminatory, not based on the vaccine but on ignorance. Over to you, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi!

RYAN MARTINEZ

Gasparillo