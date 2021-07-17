Lawyers for Foster Cummings denies minister under police investigation

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings at his La Horquetta/Talparo constituency office. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

ATTORNEYS representing Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings are “setting the record straight” and have denied he is involved in any police investigation.

Following media reports that the home of a Government minister was searched, rumours on social media spread like wildfire hinting and stating that it was Cummings that was the target of police investigations. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith denied that Cummings’ home was searched but that did not stop the rumours.

In a media release on Saturday, attorneys Asha Watkins-Montserin Attorney and Keisha Kydd-Hannibal said they needed to set the record straight amidst the “plethora of misinformation, malicious and downright untruths.”

The stated added: “Minister Cummings is cognizant that as a holder of public office, attacks are inevitable, however he is also a firm believer in rejecting lies and mischief aimed at him. There has been no police search of his home or any property in which he may have an interest. It must be underscored that the Honourable Minister has not been contacted or questioned relative to any police investigation or matter.”

The attorneys added that the MP for La Horquetta/Talparo is fully aware that his public life will mean attacks against him; however, there is a need to end the lies and attempts to malign his character.

“The rumours being perpetuated are false, misleading and are evidently designed by others to attempt to damage his reputation. Notwithstanding, Minister Cummings remains committed to serving his country, his constituents and his Ministry with unwavering dedication despite these unfounded lies. The Minister rebukes these attempts to malign his character. Furthermore, he has not been informed that he is the subject of any investigation by the police or any other authorities.”