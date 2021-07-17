Frenderup: Trinidad and Tobago football heading in right direction

Trinidad goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup (right) is unable to stop a shot on goal from El Salvador midfielder Jairo Henriquez, not pictured, during a 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A match, on Wednesday,in Frisco, Texas. (AP PHOTO) -

TT men’s football team goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup believes this country’s football is heading in the right direction.

TT are preparing for their final Group A match in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in the US against Guatemala at 10 pm TT time, on Sunday.

In their opening match TT held Concacaf powerhouse Mexico to a 0-0 draw on July 10.

On Wednesday, TT fell 2-0 to El Salvador and now have just a slim chance of advancing past the group stage.

In order to advance past the group stage TT will have to defeat Guatemala convincingly and hope Mexico lose to El Salvador in a match which will be played simultaneously. Mexico have a goal difference of +3 compared to a goal difference of -2 for TT.

“I was also very disappointed not to get anything (from the El Salvador match)…I think at least we should have (got) one point,” Frenderup told TT Football Association media.

TT showed more intent to attack in the second half, but El Salvador scored their second goal in the 90th minute to seal the contest.

Discussing the second-half performance, Frenderup said, “Coach (Angus Eve) made a good decision to change the formation to 4-2-3 and that helped us a lot through the game.”

Frenderup said TT must continue to be optimistic about the future.

“We just need to be positive. because we are going in a good direction together. and I feel something with this group.”

Frenderup is hoping TT can show “what they are made of” against Guatemala on Sunday.

He is eager to represent TT to make his family proud and give TT fans something to smile about, as they have been experiencing a difficult time during the covid19 pandemic.