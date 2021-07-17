Ferreira Optical launches virtual eye care service

Ferreira Optical is offering virtual eye care services to customers as a means of further protection from covid19. - Photo by Roger Jacob

FERREIRA Optical Limited, in their bid to make eye care more accessible in light of the covid19 pandemic, launched a virtual eye care service on June 28.

A release on Wednesday said the service will provide users with fast, reliable access to the company’s team of optometrists and dispensing opticians through video conferencing facilities.

This virtual alternative to visiting in-store will help customers further protect themselves from contracting covid19, since they can access services from the relative safety of their homes.

The company’s chief executive officer Lorenzo Hodges said, “At Ferreira Optical, we are deeply focused on patient care...As we track the evolution of our customer needs, we recognize their shift in orientation towards accessing services digitally,”

“Our virtual care service allows us to enhance the patient journey, deepen our customer care and deliver high quality eye care, in a more timely and convenient manner. It complements and works seamlessly with our existing operations at our nine branches.”

Some of the virtual services that will be provided include customer guidance on visual challenges, eye health support, eyewear suitability (including contact lenses), post examination consultations and frame repair assessments, the release said.

Starting Friday, the company began a weekly Facebook Live series to share more details on the service.

To schedule a virtual consultation or for more information, customers can visit the company’s website at www.ferreiraoptical.com or its Facebook or Instagram pages.