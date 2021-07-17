Ex-manager Omar Khan: Momentum can help West Indies lift 3rd T20 title

Former West Indies and TT manager Omar Khan -

FORMER West Indies manager Omar Khan said West Indies are in the running to win their third World T20 title with the momentum and passion that the team is showing recently.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup will be staged in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17-November 14.

“Our West Indies team if they continue the way they are going with the momentum they have and the energy I see on the field and the good team spirit, those are basic qualities for us to do well,” Khan told Newsday on Friday.

West Indies have shown form in the T20 format in 2021 defeating Sri Lanka 2-1 in a series, falling 3-2 to South Africa in a closely contested series and now lead Australia 3-1 in a five-match series being played in St Lucia.

The final match of the West Indies-Australia series was played after press time, on Friday night.

Khan said, “With Kieron Pollard back at the helm when he is fully fit and Nicholas Pooran who is doing pretty okay as vice-captain we should have a very good odd chance to retain the World T20 trophy.”

The ICC confirmed the groups for the T20 World Cup, on Friday.

West Indies will play in group one of the super 12 alongside England, Australia and South Africa.

Group two will include India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Prior to the super 12, the first round will feature eight teams split into groups A and B with the top two teams in each group advancing to the super 12.

Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia will play in group A.

In group B, Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman will battle.

The winners of group A and the runners-up in group B in round one will qualify to play in group one and the winners of group B and the runners-up of group A will qualify for group two.

South Africa and Australia will be familiar opponents for the regional team, but West Indies have not played England in a T20 series since 2019.

Khan said West Indies are fortunate to be placed in a group with teams they have played in 2021. However, Khan believes it will not be a huge factor in the outcome of the matches as the world T20 event is a competitive tournament including teams that will be fully prepared.

“Well of course they (West Indies) will have some knowledge of the players,” Khan said.

“The World T20 is a totally different tournament with teams coming differently prepared, ready to conquer the trophy and they will be playing high intensity and with the objective of winning the tournament.”

Khan said most of the South Africa players who toured the Caribbean will be on the World Cup team.

However, the Australia team on tour of the Caribbean may be a new outfit when the T20 World Cup rolls around.

Marquee Australian players including David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis decided not to tour the West Indies.

The West Indies T20 team is known for power hitting with the likes of Pollard, Pooran, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer in the line-up.

However, Khan said the West Indies bowling has been showing quality in recent series with Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh Jnr demonstrating their ability.

Spinner Sunil Narine is a player who Khan believes can boost the West Indies pedigree.