Eddie Hart Food Village to reopen on Tuesday

A few people check tents at the site of the food village on Saturday at Eddie Hart Grounds, Tunapuna which reopens on Tuesday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

CHAIRMAN of the Tunapuna Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson has said that while restaurants and food services can resume operation from Monday, he will let the exercising public make full use of the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, on that day. Food vendors will return on Tuesday.

In an infographic posted to social media, the corporation said there will be mandatory sanitisation and temperature checks and that customers must practise physical distancing.

On Saturday, Robinson told Newsday vendors can begin working from 6 am but that he "did not legislate a closing time because the country is already in a curfew.

"Of course we will not allow it past the curfew (9 pm) but vendors would use their own discretion."

He said the vendors wanted to return on Monday while he wanted them to return the following week.

But after meeting with them and discussing it, they agreed on Tuesday.

"At the Orange Grove (Road) Savannah, it have a lot of people who come there for exercise and mental health and just to get some fresh air...so we didn't want to chance a whole set of people coming to exercise and a whole set of people coming to buy food.

"So Monday is strictly for people who want to come out and exercise. There are a lot of people affected by the lack of outdoor exercise so we wanted to consider them."

He said the police will monitor the food village to ensure physical distancing and that the corporation is also "considering hiring some custodians.

"We see people gathering at banks, supermarkets, markets...It's a very different thing to perfectly manage how we trying to do the best job possible." He said the vendors are very excited to return to work.