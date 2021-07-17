Deyalsingh: Private hospitals to administer covid19 vaccines for free

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh greets people waiting to receive the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Friday. On Saturday, Deyalsingh said people can now be vaccinated for free at private hospitals. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said that private hospitals will now be allowed to administer covid19 vaccines for free.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Saturday afternoon.

He said 18 per cent of this country’s population have got their first dose of a covid19 vaccine.

“We have also taken the decision now since we have 800,000 (more) doses of (Sinopharm) vaccines, to make vaccines now available at private hospitals who have agreed to administer these vaccines to their staff, their patients, their clients, their database, their communities free of charge.

“I want to emphasise that – they have agreed to do it free of charge. This is corporate social responsibility and nation-building at its best.”