Chinese business community donates 68,000 masks to National Security Ministry

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, ministry officials and members of the Chinese business community at the handover of 68,000 face masks for the Ministry of National Security. - Photo courtesy National Security Ministry

MEMBERS of the Chinese business community have donated 68,000 face masks to the National Security Ministry.

In a press release on Friday, the ministry said the masks will be distributed "to its various divisions.

"Minister (of National Security Fitzgerald) Hinds expressed his appreciation for the generous donation, which he said would greatly assist to keep members of the defence and protective services safe, while they continue working in the forefront to serve the nation during the covid19 pandemic."

The masks were officially handed over on Friday at the ministry's head office at Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

"Also present to receive the items were permanent secretary (Ag) of the Ministry of National Security Gary Joseph and deputy director, International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security Richard Lynch."