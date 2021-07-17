BPTT’s Cassia C platform arrives from Mexico

A tug leads the bpTT's Cassia C platform into the Gulf of Paria after it arrived in Trinidad from Mexico on Tuesday. - Photo courtesy bpTT

BPTT’s Cassia platform arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday after a two-week journey from Altamira, Mexico.

The company tweeted, “Our Cassia C platform has arrived safely from Altamira, Mexico and is now in the Gulf of Paria. Next step — it will make the journey to the east coast where it will be installed in our Cassia A and B facilities.”

A bpTT official said installation was expected to commence early next week followed by hook up and commissioning.

“The Cassia compression project is important to our business in Trinidad and plays a key part in our gas supply contract commitments," the official said.

Cassia C is the 16th bpTT offshore installation and first offshore compression facility. The project enables us to access low pressure gas resources from over 30 wells across seven fields in the Cassia hub and is forecast to start up in 2022.

Cassia C will be located 57 kilometres off the south-east coast of Trinidad. The platform will have a throughput capacity of 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas a day (bcfd).

The jacket and bridge landing frame are being fabricated at Trinidad Offshore Fabrication Co in southwest Trinidad.