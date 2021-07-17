Boy, 4, dies in accident on Beetham highway

File photo

A four-year-old boy died on Friday night after he was knocked down while he, his mother and sister were crossing the Beetham Highway.

According to reports, Debbie Joseph and her children, Kellen Thompson, six, and four-year-old Kevin Thompson, were crossing the highway, at 8.25 pm, when they were struck by a Suzuki Grand Vitara. They were thrown some distance into the path of a Nissan Navarra.

All three were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Kevin died. Fire officials said the children sustained major skull damage.

Kellen was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for treatment for her injuries.

Their mother remains at the Port of Spain hospital in serious condition.

Corporal Veiveg of the Besson Street Police Station is continuing investigations.