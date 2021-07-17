8 die as covid19 deaths nears 1,000

Eight people died over the past 24 hours due to covid19 related illness according to the 4 pm update on Saturday.

Their deaths, three elderly men, four elderly women, and one middle aged woman, all with comorbidities, brought the country’s total covid19 deaths to 990, drawing close to 1,000.

There were 235 new cases from samples taken between July 13 to 16, which brought the country’s total to 35,914. However, 41 were discharged from public health facilities and there were 128 recovered community cases. This brought the total active cases to 5,838, an increase of 58.

There were 296 people in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit and 15 in the high dependency unit. One hundred and thirty seven people were in state quarantine, 89 in step down facilities, 296 in hospitals, and 5,218 in home self-isolation.

In expressing condolences to the families of those who've died, the Prime Minister, during a media briefing on Saturday, encouraged people to get vaccinated and to continue to following the safe distance protocols.