Tunapuna villagers move out after Wednesday murders

File photo by Sureash Cholai

Fearing for their safety, some residents – including some of the relatives of murder victims Amanda and Mustapha Mohammed – have left St Michael's Village, Tunapuna.

Five people were murdered in the area on Wednesday.

The Mohammeds were killed that morning, a short distance from where Jasper Jones, Matthew Calliste Perreira and Kaliele Jackson were shot dead at a shop.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday, one of Mohammed's relatives, who asked not to be named, said they were shaken by the killings and had left the area.

One relative said since the murders a silence has fallen over the community, as some residents have moved out with their belongings and their pets.

"There are people who packed up their dog and all and left.

"We outselves aren't even staying there any more.

"I haven't seen anyone outside. Where this happened, there was always a lot of guys on the block, but I didn't see anyone this morning when I went up."

The relative said the Mohammeds worked hard as lawn trimmers and was saddened that they died under such violent circumstances.

Newsday understands the Mohammeds' daughter turns 15 on Saturday.

A relative said the criminals in the area were children and urged parents to play a more proactive role in their children's lives and steer them away from crime.

"It's little children having these kinds of guns, little fellas doing this kind of thing.

"It's parents who have to lead their children and put them on the right track."