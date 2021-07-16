Tobago Tourism Agency to host training in covid19 protocols

Chief executive officer of the Tobago Tourism Agency Louis Lewis. -

With the country's borders now officially open as of Saturday, the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) has started a series of virtual training sessions for stakeholders in the sector. The sessions are geared toward educating them about the covid19 protocols for visitors.

The agency’s CEO, Louis Lewis, told Newsday the sessions have begun with hoteliers and guesthouse operators.

“We have a training session with the members of the accommodation sector happening (which started on Friday) and it is all about acquainting them with the protocols for the management of guests.”

He said they will be followed by workers in other sub-categories of the tourism sector – restaurateurs, tour operators, taxi drivers and other service providers.

Lewis said the agency is also working with the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development to establish some operating protocols for the management of visitors.

“What we have done is streamlined it so that we have looked at a number of protocols from CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency), the World Travel and Tourism Council as well as what is required from the Division of Health as their standard for managing visitors. That is what we are orienting the various sector leaders in.”

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James said TTAL’s training sessions are timely.

“All of those protocols are needed for our various stakeholders that we have because the association disseminates information to its members, but the people who are not members of our association, they need to get on to those seminars by the Tobago Tourism Agency.