Streetlights installed in Heights of Aripo

ARIPO STROLL: Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and Arima MP Pennelope Beckless cross a wooden bridge in the Heights of Aripo on Thursday where they went to witness the installation by TTEC of LED lights in the previously unlit area. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF PUBLIC UTILTIES - Min Pub Uti

MINISTER of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles witnessed the installation of seven LED streetlights in the previously unlit Heights of Aripo on Thursday.

A ministry press release said this is part of a 27-LED installation project along the Aripo Road.

Gonzales and Beckles, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, inspected work carried out by the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

In addition to the lights, T&TEC also installed 14 electricity poles. Construction started last week and was expected to conclude on Friday.

Close to 1,000 residents are expected to benefit from this project, which is expected to enhance the security of the area.

The project was requested by Beckles in response to the village council. The village council was particularly vocal about the lack of street lights after the murder earlier this year of court clerk Andrea Bharatt, whose body was found down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo.

Residents and the council pointed out that a lot of people who live in the area had expressed fears for their safety especially when they had to wait by the road for taxis, as there were no street lights.

Gonzales also told the residents the ministry planned to undertake key projects under the Water and Sewerage Authority to improve the supply of water in the community by constructing rural intakes, expanding the pipeline network and installing a rainwater-harvesting system.