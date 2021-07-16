Stranded Trinidad and Tobago permanent residents get covid19 extension

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

PERMANENT residents of Trinidad and Tobago who left the country a year before the borders' closure but were unable to return within 12 months as a result will have their residency status preserved.

The Ministry of National Security issued a notice on Thursday saying this applied to those who left TT between March 22, 2019, and March 22, 2020, and who were unable to return within a 12-month period, due to the border closure. However, they will be required to return to TT by December 2021.

The borders will reopen for non-essential travel on Saturday.