Spotify: Trinibad is most played local genre

Prince Swanny's Trinibad song Catch 22 is among the most played on Spotify's listing for Trinidad and Tobago. -

SWEDISH audio streaming and media services provider Spotify says Trinibad is the most played local genre in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinibad is TT’s own style of dancehall.

This is based on some early listening trends the company observed over its first 90 days of being live in TT, its communications manager, new markets, Julia Levander said in an e-mail to Newsday.

Levander reached out to Newsday with the information on July 13.

She added that late artiste Kyle “Rebel Sixx” George is also the most played local artiste and his track, No Trust, No Love, is also the most played local track.

Rebel Sixx was killed on July 5 last year at his Viceroy Crescent, Bon Air Gardens home.

The company expanded to over 80 markets in February this year with TT among them.

Lavander said to Newsday that its mission, upon launching in TT, is to help local creators tap into Spotify’s vast global audience and also help fans gain access to their favourite artistes.

Spotify gave Newsday the full data breakdown of listening habits in TT for the period February 25 to May 25: -

Top local artists

Rebel Sixx

Prince Swanny

Machel Montano

K Lion

Kes

Kalonji

Travis World

Patrice Roberts

Medz Boss

Kerwin Du Bois

Top local genres

Trinibad

dancehall

soca

chutney

Melbourne indie

Top local songs

Rebel Sixx, Travis World – No Trust No Love

Kalonji – Triple

Prince Swanny – Catch 22

Father Philis – Brawling

Rebel Sixx – Rifle War

Kalonji – Run Up

K Lion – Private Zess

Rebel Sixx – World War 3

Tefflon ­– Fall in Love

K Lion – Malandros (Weekend Riddim)

Top export countries of top local artist

Rebel Sixx, USA, Canada, UK

Prince Swanny, UK , USA, Canada

Machel Montano, USA, Canada, UK

Top playlists

RapCaviar

Top Gaming Tracks

Mega Hit Mix

I Love My '00s R&B

Are & Be

Sleep

Teen Beats

I Love My '10s R&B

I Love My '90s Hip-Hop

Top artistes

Drake

Juice WRLD

XXXTENTACION

Pop Smoke

Polo G

The Weeknd

BTS

Lil Tjay

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Top genres

pop

rap

pop rap

trap

dance pop

Top songs

6LACK, Lil Tjay – Calling My Phone

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

Doja Cat – Streets

G $Money – HER

Polo G – Rapstar

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Justin Bieber – Peaches (feat Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Cardi B – Up

Drake – What’s Next

DaBaby, Dua Lipa – Levitating (feat DaBaby)