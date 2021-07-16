Spotify: Trinibad is most played local genre
SWEDISH audio streaming and media services provider Spotify says Trinibad is the most played local genre in Trinidad and Tobago.
Trinibad is TT’s own style of dancehall.
This is based on some early listening trends the company observed over its first 90 days of being live in TT, its communications manager, new markets, Julia Levander said in an e-mail to Newsday.
Levander reached out to Newsday with the information on July 13.
She added that late artiste Kyle “Rebel Sixx” George is also the most played local artiste and his track, No Trust, No Love, is also the most played local track.
Rebel Sixx was killed on July 5 last year at his Viceroy Crescent, Bon Air Gardens home.
The company expanded to over 80 markets in February this year with TT among them.
Lavander said to Newsday that its mission, upon launching in TT, is to help local creators tap into Spotify’s vast global audience and also help fans gain access to their favourite artistes.
Spotify gave Newsday the full data breakdown of listening habits in TT for the period February 25 to May 25: -
Top local artists
Rebel Sixx
Prince Swanny
Machel Montano
K Lion
Kes
Kalonji
Travis World
Patrice Roberts
Medz Boss
Kerwin Du Bois
Top local genres
Trinibad
dancehall
soca
chutney
Melbourne indie
Top local songs
Rebel Sixx, Travis World – No Trust No Love
Kalonji – Triple
Prince Swanny – Catch 22
Father Philis – Brawling
Rebel Sixx – Rifle War
Kalonji – Run Up
K Lion – Private Zess
Rebel Sixx – World War 3
Tefflon – Fall in Love
K Lion – Malandros (Weekend Riddim)
Top export countries of top local artist
Rebel Sixx, USA, Canada, UK
Prince Swanny, UK , USA, Canada
Machel Montano, USA, Canada, UK
Top playlists
RapCaviar
Top Gaming Tracks
Mega Hit Mix
I Love My '00s R&B
Are & Be
Sleep
Teen Beats
I Love My '10s R&B
I Love My '90s Hip-Hop
Top artistes
Drake
Juice WRLD
XXXTENTACION
Pop Smoke
Polo G
The Weeknd
BTS
Lil Tjay
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Top genres
pop
rap
pop rap
trap
dance pop
Top songs
6LACK, Lil Tjay – Calling My Phone
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
Doja Cat – Streets
G $Money – HER
Polo G – Rapstar
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Justin Bieber – Peaches (feat Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Cardi B – Up
Drake – What’s Next
DaBaby, Dua Lipa – Levitating (feat DaBaby)
Comments
"Spotify: Trinibad is most played local genre"